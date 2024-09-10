Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,334 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,478,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19,384.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 180,473 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GS opened at $486.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

