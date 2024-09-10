Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,375.68

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion and $13.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,375.68 or 0.04110621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00042047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,326,064 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.