Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
