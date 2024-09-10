ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,587.19 or 0.99920971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

