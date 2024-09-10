EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

Institutional Trading of EQT

EQT Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.