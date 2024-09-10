Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 472,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,485,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.