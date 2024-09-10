Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $264,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DIA opened at $409.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $416.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

