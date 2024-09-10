Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.37. 24,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,203. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.95.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
