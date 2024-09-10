Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.