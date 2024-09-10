DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.11 on Tuesday. 31,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

