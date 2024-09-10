DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Dividend of $0.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.11 on Tuesday. 31,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,652. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
