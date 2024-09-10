DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.