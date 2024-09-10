Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Draganfly Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.25.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,845.76% and a negative net margin of 303.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Draganfly
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.