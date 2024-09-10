Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after buying an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $333,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $622.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

