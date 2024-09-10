Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 288 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $321.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Small-Cap Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.