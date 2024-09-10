Doheny Asset Management CA Takes Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 617,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 294,738 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

View Our Latest Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.