DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

