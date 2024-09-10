Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $820.50

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 820.50 ($10.73) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.84), with a volume of 291181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($11.14).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,058.02. The firm has a market cap of £402.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 4,245.28%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.