Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,899,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 247,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.