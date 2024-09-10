Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Team Hewins LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Team Hewins LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,363 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Team Hewins LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 555,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 207,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

