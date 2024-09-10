DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $110.82 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $110.82 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.92 or 0.00563896 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009927 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107308 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00301450 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00032139 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00035944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081263 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,240,161,092 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
