DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $110.82 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $110.82 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.92 or 0.00563896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00301450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00035944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,240,161,092 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.