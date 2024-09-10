DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $112.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311 shares of company stock worth $234,214. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after buying an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.