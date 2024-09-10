Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.22

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1639049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

