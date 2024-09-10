Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 0.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.37. Approximately 2,069,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,384,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock worth $762,858,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

