DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073987 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 139.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

