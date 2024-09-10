Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $39,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,295,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.