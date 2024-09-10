Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

