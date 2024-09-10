Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $49,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

