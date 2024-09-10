DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755 shares of company stock worth $1,263,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

