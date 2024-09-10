CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CVRx

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. CVRx has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

