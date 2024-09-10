Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75 at Raymond James

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -317.86%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
