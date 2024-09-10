Critical Contrast: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toro and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.31%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Toro has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.81 $140.64 million $2.78 1.21 Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.22 $69.41 million $1.65 1.16

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19%

Summary

Toro beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

