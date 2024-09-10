Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 900,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,209,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.28 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,093,987. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 203,739 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

