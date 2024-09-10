CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.89.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
