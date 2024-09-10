Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes Sells 5,997 Shares

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 707,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CUZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.