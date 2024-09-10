Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes Sells 5,997 Shares

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 707,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.74.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
