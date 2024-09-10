Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) to Issue GBX 0.40 Dividend

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Costain Group Price Performance

LON:COST opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £290.43 million, a P/E ratio of 959.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.59.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Costain Group

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.