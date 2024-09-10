Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.61

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 17551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.