Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% BioLife Solutions -59.88% -10.75% -8.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 75.68 -$3.49 million N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $143.27 million 7.45 -$66.43 million ($1.42) -16.28

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guided Therapeutics and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

