Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of HBI opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

