Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

