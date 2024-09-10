Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

