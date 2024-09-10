Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 224.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $189.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

