Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,457 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,457 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $58,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

