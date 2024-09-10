Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 74,092 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 74,092 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.