Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

