Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

