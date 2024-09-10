Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

GDX stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

