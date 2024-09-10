Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 826,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

