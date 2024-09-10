Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,538,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

