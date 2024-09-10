CIBC Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.50.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$68.93 and a 52-week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

