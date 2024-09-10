Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,504,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $292.20 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $293.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.